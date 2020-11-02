Mildred D. Morgan Walker, 80, of Athens passed Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Homegoing services will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, at noon in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home. Interment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. There will be a walk-through visitation from 11 a.m. to noon one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks are required and the funeral home will monitor for social distancing.
