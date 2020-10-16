Angela Michelle Ridley, 58, a lifelong resident of McMinn County, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home. She was born on Aug. 25, 1962 in McMinn County. Angela attended Greater Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. She loved shopping, reading and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her father, James Dunn. Angela leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons, Darius Johnson of Lexington, Ky., and Justin Ligon of Cleveland; her mother, Rosa Lee Ridley of Nashville; four grandchildren; two brothers, Labron Ridley of Nashville, and Wallace Ridley of Cleveland; one aunt, Mary Willis of Murfreesboro; special cousin, Armetta Murdic (Tony) of Athens; special friend, Glenna Billups (Gene Cansler) of Athens; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. A celebration of life service is planned for Monday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street, with the Rev. Luety McDermott officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5 p.m. until the 7 p.m. service time. Share a memory of Angela and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
