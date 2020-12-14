Carolyn May Mason, 73, of Athens passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a native of Meigs County and a longtime resident of McMinn County, and was a daughter of the late Jack and Louise Keesling May. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Don May; and sister, Darlene McElhaney. She was of the Baptist faith and was a graduate of Meigs County High School. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gary L. Mason of Athens, and children: daughters and sons-in-law, Lori and Donnie Cowart of Athens, Tracy and Jim Mike Cantrell of Etowah, Sherry Standridge of Sweetwater, and Dawn and Walley McDowell of Decatur, and son, Stuart Mason of Englewood. She was Mamaw to Kellie Sarrell, Nick Presswood, Abbie Green, Alex Standridge, J.D. Cowart, Taylor South, Hayden Webb, Griffin McDowell, Gracie Standridge, and Lily Standridge; great-grandchildren, Maddie Green, Sadie Green, Luna Standridge, Grayson Cowart, and Miles Presswood; sister, Sharlene May of Knoxville; and brother, Jacky May of Ten Mile. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Brother Jerry Stephens officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Pallbearers will be Donnie Cowart, Walley McDowell, Logan South, J.D. Cowart, Nick Presswood, and Griffin McDowell. The family expresses gratitude and thanks to the staff of Dr. Ghazali Khan’s office in Etowah. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to American Kidney Foundation at www.KidneyFund.org Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Carolyn May Mason.
