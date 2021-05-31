Allen Eugene Branam, 49, of Riceville passed away at his home on Friday, May 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Branam; his dad, Alvin Branam; his mother, Linda Sue Branam; and many other close family members. He is survived by his sister, Renee Kimsey of Cleveland; his brother, Benji Branam of Athens; his stepson, Adam Robison of Colorado; his nephew, Jeff Kimsey and his family of Cleveland, and his niece, Jessica Kimsey and family, also from Cleveland; and aunts, uncles, cousins and many other family members who have supported Allen throughout his life. We appreciate each and every one of you. We live and die by the choices we make. God gives each of us free will to choose our path in life, but our choices often affect everyone who loves us, and free will is not free. Free will comes with a price, often the ultimate price. Allen, we love and miss you so very much. Give mom a hug and kiss for us, we will see you all again someday. The arrangements are being handled by Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Athens. A small graveside service is planned for Wednesday morning, June 2, at 10 a.m. at Sullins Cemetery in Athens.
