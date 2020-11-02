Lois Lorean Bledsoe
Womac, 84, of Athens passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her residence. A native of Cleveland and a lifelong resident of McMinn County, she was the daughter of the late Stanton L. and Nannie C. Bledsoe. She was an active member of McMahan Calvary Baptist Church, where she taught children’s Sunday school, served others in meal preparation and church gatherings, and visited the elderly. She always put others before herself, at home, church, and the community. She retired from Olin Chemical Corporation after 25-plus years of service. She was a homemaker, a wonderful wife and mother, and was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Estell Dean Womac (Aug. 14, 2020); and siblings, Zula Pence, Stanton L Bledsoe Jr., and Willie Ray. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Dean and Dorothy Ann Womac of Trophy Club, Texas, and Sidney Douglas and Kimberly Ann Womac of Huntsville, Ala.; and three grandchildren, Hannah Lorean Womac, Caleb Pierce Womac, and Michelle Elizabeth Womac. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the chapel of Laycock Hobbs Funeral Home. The interment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday Nov. 2, at the funeral home. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Lois-Womac Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.