James Thomas Jackson, 77, born in Etowah on Oct. 6, 1942 to the late Georgia and Fred Jackson, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4. He attended J.L. Cook School in Athens and retired from Dr Scholl’s Manufacturing Company after many years of employment. He enjoyed fishing and watching western movies. He was preceded in death by his parents, Georgia and Fred Jackson; his wife of 53 years before her passing, Renee Jackson; sisters, Almeda Williams and Dorothy Jackson. He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Angela (Allen) Burke; granddaughter, Lakeya Burke; sister, Jackie (James) Burkes; brother, Kenneth (Loreane) Jackson; special cousin, Rosemary Nancy (Darrell) Johnson; other relatives and friend. Family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Patton Funeral Home Chapel from 2 p.m. until service time at 4 p.m. Rev. Rhonda S. Westfield will be the eulogist. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD and Jo Ann Williams, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
