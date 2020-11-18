Peggy Brackett, 85, of Riceville went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her residence. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, she was the daughter of the late Dave and Hattie Lingerfelt Moses. She was a remarkable mother, wife, grandmother and friend. She was able to see five generations of children and grandchildren and was an exceptional dry cleaner with over 50 years of experience. She was a member of Clearwater Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Brackett (2007); siblings, Louise Ingram, J.B. Moses, Roy Moses, Arvil Moses, and Kenneth Moses; and mother-in-law, Ollie Slack Brackett. Survivors include children, Pat Rogers of Riceville, Debbie and Roger Cantrell of Riceville, Dee and Pete Lamb of North Carolina, and Tommy Brackett of Athens; grandchildren, Brian and Consuela Cantrell, Jeff and Gerri Le Cantrell, Stephanie Todd, Alan and Dana Barnes, Zach Lamb, Nikki and Justin Dellinger, Jillian and Phillip Ball, and Samatha and Joe McCoy; great-grandchildren, Cami McCaslin, Chelsea Simbeck, Montana McCaslin, Monica Barnes, Jamen Cantrell, Jones Cantrell, Jude Dellinger, Sadie Dellinger, Adah Dellinger, Eli Ball, Luke Ball, Jonah Ball, Nick McCoy and Brooklyn McCoy; six great-great-grandchildren, Willow, Addy Rae, Finley, Felix, Trace, and Kayden; and several nieces and nephews. The family will have a private graveside service at Clearwater Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Peggy-Brackett Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
