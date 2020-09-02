James Edward “Eddie” Rynes, 74, of Decatur passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army as PVT E-1 and worked for 44 1/2 years at Alstom Powers. He was a member and deacon at Clear Springs Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Josie Jean Rynes; and brother, Danny Rynes. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 49 years, Freida Rynes; son, Jason Rynes; daughter, Dana Rynes Grissom (John); very special granddaughter, Maylei Grissom, all of Decatur; sisters, Kathryn Everette (Jim) of Decatur, and Phyllis Hope (Grover) of Cleveland; brother, Johnny Ray (Lisa) of Dalton, Ga.; and many nieces, nephews, special friends and loved ones. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Frank Hicks officiating. There was no formal visitation. Bowers Funeral Home of Decatur was honored to serve the Rynes family. Go to www.bowersfh.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences.
