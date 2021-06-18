Margaret Cunningham Mackersie, who passed away on June 15, 2021, was born Margaret Orlyn Cunningham, and began life in Charlotte, N.C., on June 1, 1954. She grew up on the campus of Darlington School in Rome, Ga., where her dad was an instructor/administrator, and her mom was a homemaker. Lyn, as we all knew her, attended her beloved Thornwood School, also in Rome. Upon graduation, Lyn attended St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, N.C., where she received a B.A. in English. She then went on to Georgia State in Atlanta for a M.A. in English. She ended up back at Darlington as a teacher, met and married John Mackersie, and started a family. The two beautiful children who survive her are Katie and John Jr. After teaching for a few years, Lyn decided to be a stay-at-home mom — a job she took very seriously. Her life revolved around her family and her church. For years, she was the face of children’s church and children’s Sunday school. As the years moved on and the kids left home, Lyn rediscovered her talents as a teacher at the college level at Cleveland State Community College. She soon became a beloved and sought-after instructor. Some students rearranged their whole schedules to get her for English. In 2013, she won two awards from the college for her teaching. As with everything she did, she approached her teaching with complete dedication and selflessness. Her passing has left a void that will never be filled, but we will always cherish our memories of her. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m. at Mars Hill Presbyterian Church.
