Randy Charles Majava, 63, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Randy loved his family and his wife of 25 years. He was a family man, who enjoyed spending time cooking out with his family and friends. He loved to bowl for many years at Indian Lanes in Wyandotte, Mich. Randy loved all sports, but football was his favorite and he was a die hard University of Michigan fan. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Johan and Mary Majava. He is survived by wife, Rita Majava; children, Amanda (Jason) Humphrey of Etowah, and Nicholas (Jessica) Majava of Etowah; stepchildren, Deana Frazier and James (Kim) Frazier; grandchildren, Victoria Embree, Sahvannah Andres, Vanessa Majava, Angelena Andres, Vada Majava, Christian Humphrey of Etowah, Brittani Frazier, and Colby Stover of Michigan; six great-grandchildren; sister, Dawn Wisnewski of Wyandotte, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews of Michigan. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.