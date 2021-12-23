Aszelee Wiley Taylor, 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aszelee entered life on July 18, 1921, the eldest of three children born to Paul Wiley and Hazel Simpson Wiley of Etowah. She lived most of her life in Etowah until at the tender age of 19 she met and married the love of her life, Mozell Leonard Taylor. The young couple moved to Dayton, Ohio, and resided there until Mozell retired. Their union produced 10 children. Aszelee was a hard worker who studied other professionals to elevate her own skills, and she was known as a sharp dresser who believed nothing was beyond her dreams. She was fiercely protective of her family while laboring to instill a healthy dose of self-confidence in each of her children. Aszelee was known for her expertise in the kitchen. She made everything “from scratch,” never measured anything, and all of it turned out so delicious that words simply couldn’t do her cooking justice. She liked to dance, have fun, listen to music (especially Marvin Gaye and Al Green), but most of all, she enjoyed being around her children and grandchildren — her family! She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Mozell L. Taylor; two sons, Geoffrey M. Taylor and Michael L. Taylor; one daughter, Kimberly F. Taylor; two grandsons, Bryant Taylor and Travis D. Taylor; her parents, Paul and Helen Simpson Wiley; one sister, Lillian Collier; one brother, Kenneth Wiley; and three great-grandchildren. Leaving to cherish her memory are five sons, Ronald L. (Delores) Taylor of Dayton, Ohio, Larry B. (Yatta) Taylor of Knoxville, Geoffrey L. (Nannette) Taylor of Lewis Center, Ohio, Tracy D. Taylor of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Kenneth R. (Ericka) Taylor of Little Rock, Ark.; two daughters, Melanie (Clarence) Nunn of Paducah, Ky., and Robin Smith of Cincinnati, Ohio; 27 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Dec. 28, at noon in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home. Interment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.