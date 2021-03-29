Gary Stephen “Steve”
Wilson, 72, of Athens passed away on Thursday morning, March 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Steve was born in Cleveland on May 30, 1948, a son of the late Howard and Pearl Wilson. He was a charter member of Genesis Baptist Church in Athens. Steve was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army after faithfully serving his country during the Vietnam War. Steve worked for many years in grocery store management working for several local companies such as M.C. Headrick, Red Food Stores, Bi-Lo and finally retiring from Piggly Wiggly. He enjoyed riding horses, camping, hobby farming, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Donald Wilson; and brother-in-law and lifetime friend, Gene Flowers. Steve leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Jayne Bryant Wilson; one daughter, Tori Martin; one son, Casey Wilson and his wife, Erin; three grandchildren, Kaylee Martin, Jacob Wilson and Emma Wilson; two brothers, Robert Wilson (Donna) and Jerry Wilson (Lori); sister-in-law, Phyllis Wilson; and numerous other extended family members, church family and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, March 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Genesis Baptist Church, located at 111 Elizabeth Street in Athens. A service celebrating his life will follow the visitation time at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Pete Mullins officiating. The interment and committal service will take place on Tuesday, March 30, at 11 a.m. in McMinn Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The service will conclude with military honors. Share a memory of Steve and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
