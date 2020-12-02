James “Jimmy” Eugene Mitchell, 67, of Sweetwater passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 28, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Jimmy was a native of Jefferson City a and resident of McMinn County for almost 30 years. He was the son of the late Elbert Mitchell and Bernice Fowler Mitchell Purkey. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Terry Mitchell. Jimmy was a member of East Niota Baptist Church. He was a caring and friendly man who never met a stranger. People couldn’t help but feel good when around Jimmy. Survivors include his wife, Carol Wells Mitchell of Sweetwater; daughter, Jan Abney of Ringgold, Ga.; sons, Keith Abney and wife, Beverly, of Kenner, La., and Michael Abney of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Carol Ann Abney, Michael J. Abney and Jennifer Abney; great-granddaughter, Aycelyn; stepmother, Joann Wilkins Mitchell of Sweetwater; sisters, Jamie Pollard and Jennifer Purkey, both of Jefferson City; and brothers, Chris Purkey of Jefferson City, and Barry Mitchell and wife, Sherry, of Sevierville. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Ziegler Funeral Home. An entombment service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at McMinn Memory Gardens Mausoleum with Pastor Rick Patterson officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of James “Jimmy” Eugene Mitchell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.