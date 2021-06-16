Tiffany Star Curtis Shields, 40, of Athens passed away on June 11, 2021 at her childhood home with all of her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. Tiffany was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, J.R. and Ruby Vaughn Crittenden; paternal grandparents, Walter Paige and Velma Louzelle Curtis; and her brothers, Ricky A. Curtis and Jason W. Curtis. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her parents, Gary and Joy Crittenden Curtis; her four sons, Dekota (Desiree) Curtis of Niota, Jayden (Janessa) Maddox of Englewood, Landon Shields of Athens, and Garrett Shields of Riceville; grandson, Caelum Curtis; two future granddaughters, Lynda Marie Maddox and Remi Star Shields; her sisters, Tabatha (Eric) Price of Riceville, Amber (Brent) Jones of Decatur, Kristi (Larry) Mingledorff of Georgia, and Lacey Curtis of Athens; brother, Gary Dean Curtis of Riceville; special friends, Alyssa Higgs and Brandon Letner; along with a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home of Athens. A memorial service will follow with the Rev. Van Elkins officiating. Share a personal memory of Tiffany or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
