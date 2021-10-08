Tony Kenny Shirk, 68, of Madisonville passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Tony was a native of Sweetwater and a longtime resident of McMinn County. He was a son of the late Clayton and Faye Devine Shirk. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Deloris “Lois” J. Wattenbarger Shirk on June 6, 2015; sister, Jerettta Moses; and brother, K.T. Shirk. Tony retired from Bain & Holden after 40 years. Tony is survived by daughters, Robin McBroon (David) of Madisonville, and Michelle Todd (Robert) of Gainesboro; sons, Michael Shirk (Deana) of Niota, and Tony Shirk (Kelly) of Niota; grandchildren, Whitney Shirk (Ronnie Barnes), Ashley Brown (DJ), Jessica Shirk, Joshua Todd (Jessi), Dustin Todd, James Goines, Anthony Todd (Cheyenne), Clayton Shirk, Makenzee Shirk, Tony Shirk, Amanda Shirk and Luke Shirk; great-grandchildren, Harper Brown, Jaxtyn Goines, Rowan Barnes, Evelynn Todd and two on the way, Baby Scarlett and Baby Todd; sisters, Barbara Martin (Amos) and Johnnie Middleton; brothers, Troy Shirk (Patsy), Ross Shirk (Barbara) and Jerry Shirk (Connie); and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Interment will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, in Niota Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Anthony Todd, James Goines, Dustin Todd, Tony Shirk, D.J. Brown, Joshua Todd, Ronnie Barnes and Clayton Shirk. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. If you cannot attend the visitation or funeral services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Tony Kenny Shirk.
