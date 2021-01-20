J.C. Vaughn, 90, of Cleveland passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his residence. A native of Athens and a longtime resident of McMinn County, he was a son of the late Luther and Bertie Rogers Vaughn. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65-plus years, Edna Erwin Vaughn on June 29, 2019; sisters, Della Vaughn Carpenter and Edna Vaughn Watkins; and brothers, Ed and William Vaughn. J.C was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church and attended Hopewell Baptist Church in Cleveland. He was retired from Athens Furniture Company. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Neil of Cleveland; granddaughter, Tiffany Massengill of Cleveland; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Raper, Alicia Brumlow and husband, Nicholas, Hanna Raper and Katie Raper; great-great-grandson, Samuel Brumlow; sister, Bertha Vaughn Thompson and husband, John, of Chattanooga; brother, Roy Vaughn of Kingston, Mass.; and sister-in-law, Louise Vaughn. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, in the chapel of Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Cliff Howard officiating. A graveside service will follow at Blevins Cemetery in Lamontville. Serving as pallbearers will be Nicholas Raper, Nicholas Brumlow, Stacy Massengill, David Robinson and Brandon Robinson. The family will receive friends on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. If you are unable to attend, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of J.C. Vaughn.
