On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, Phil Lehigh, beloved son and brother, passed away at age 58 peacefully at home. Phil was born on April 22, 1962 in Nashville to Mack and Wanda Lehigh. He received his nursing degree from Chattanooga State Technical College in 1990. From that point on, he started out on the hospital emergency flight crew, to serving as an RN and traveling nursing, to a hospital administrator in Missoula, Mont. His nursing travels carried him to many states over the country from Connecticut, Wisconsin, California to the U.S. Virgin Islands. He loved what he did and was always serving others in many ways. His last job was the VA in Athens, where he served the veterans. Phil loved the outdoors and had a passion for bird watching, hiking, sailing, scuba diving and spending time on his property on the Hiwassee River. He was always known for his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Phil is survived by his father, Mack, and mother, Wanda; his brother, Todd, sister-in-law, Lori, and nephew, Kolby; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. A private celebration of life will be held for family members only at a later date.
