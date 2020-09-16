Catherine Harris Sneed, 88, of Athens went to her heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Madisonville Heath and Rehab Center. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, she was a daughter of the late Ernie and Donnie Richardson Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Alfred Sneed; a brother, Herman Harris; granddaughter, Cindy Montooth; and sons-in-law, Bobby Brady and Thomas McLemore. She was a member of Valley Road Baptist Church. Survivors include three daughters and a son-in-law, Donna and Ronnie Millsaps of Sweetwater, Mildred Brady of Decatur, and Nancy McLemore of Sweetwater; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Angie Sneed of Englewood, and Lee and Judy Sneed of Tellico Plains; two brothers, Buster Harris of Signal Mountain, and Orville Harris and spouse, Pauline, of Athens; two sisters, Maybell Saffles of Athens, and Della Sue Middleton of Englewood; sister-in-law, Carolyn Harris of South Pittsburg; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and special friend, Peggy Huggins. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Valley Road Cemetery with the Rev. David Coffman officiating. Pallbearers will be Hunter and Fisher Swanson, Mark Posey, Nathan Walker, Clay Maney, Greg Montooth, and Aaden Montooth. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ziegler Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made in Catherine’s name to the Valley Road Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 860 County Road 187, Athens, TN 37303. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Catherine Harris Sneed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.