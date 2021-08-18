Vernon Glenn Baker Jr., 61, passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Vernon was born on March 11, 1960, in Rutland, Vt., to the late Vernon and Janice Baker. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Donna Baker; children, Jason and Cheryl Baker, Erin and Trenton Perdue, and Jordan and Sergio Batista; his siblings, Teresa and James Thompson, Brenda and Danny Shockey, Rick and Jan Baker, Sheri and Kevin Dyke, with Russell Baker and Lisa Marshall; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; along with a host of extended family and friends. A celebration will be planned at a later date. Share a personal memory of Vernon or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
