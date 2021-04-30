Calvin “Red” Carter, 83, of Englewood passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Red was owner of the Englewood Coliseum and he liked to trade “swap” things as a hobby. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Etoile Carter; sister, Barbara Seabolt; and many, many friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 3, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Bill Maynard officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday prior to the service. The interment will follow the service in McMinn Memory Gardens. We request social distancing and wearing masks. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
