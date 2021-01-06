Brenda Ann Glover
Beshears, 68, of Riceville passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at her residence. She was a native of Cleveland, a longtime resident of McMinn County, and was a daughter of the late Wesley and Dorothy Nichols Glover. She was preceded in death by brothers, Ray Glover, Billy Glover and Jimmy Davis. Brenda was a member of Bethal Holiness Church in Dayton. Brenda is survived by her husband of 49 years, William “Bill” Beshears Sr.; daughter, Michelle Arrowood and husband, Blake, of Etowah; sons, William Joseph Beshears Jr. and wife, Crystal, of Riceville, James Daniel Beshears of Riceville, and Mark Anthony Beshears and wife, Amanda, of Polk County; sisters, Linda Faye Cooley and Betty Hayden, both of Cleveland; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Ziegler Funeral Home with Brother Kevin Glaser officiating. Graveside services were 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends served as pallbearers. The family received friends on Tuesday, Jan. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. If you are unable to attend the graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Brenda Ann Glover Beshears.
