Wayne Paul Guffey Jr., 68, of Riceville passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was a son of the late Wayne Paul Guffey Sr. and Betty Jo Cagle Guffey. He was preceded in death by sister, Patricia Guffey; and two brothers, Allen Guffey and Steve Guffey. His entire career was in the furniture business as an owner of various furniture manufacturing plants and he retired five years ago as a sales associate at Rooms To Go. He was a member of Allen Memorial United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Linda Tipton Guffey of Riceville; two sons and daughter-in-law, Sam and Karen Guffey of Riceville, and Adam Guffey of Riceville; two grandsons, Grant Guffey and Ben Guffey; stepmother, Helen Guffey of Lancaster, Ohio; half-sister, Sherry Gibson of Carroll, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held on Friday, Nov. 26, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Charles Ensminger officiating. Pallbearers were family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Allen Memorial UMC, 800 Decatur Pike, Athens, TN 37303. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/obituary/Wayne-Guffey Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.