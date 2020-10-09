James Lester (JL) Dills, 86, of Englewood, took his Lord’s hand and stepped into eternity peacefully with family by his side in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Born in Athens, his family moved to Cleveland when he was very young. After the tragic passing of his father in December 1945, his mother moved the family to Gordon Hollow in Etowah and finally to Athens. JL often reminisced fondly of those times and various adventures with his cousins. He was called into active military duty and served in Korea at the end of the Korean Conflict. After returning home, he met and married the love of his life, Thelma, and together raised their four boys. In the 1960s, they moved to the Chicagoland area to find work, returning home to settle in the Tellico Plains area in the early 1980s. After retirement, from Athens Furniture, he and Thelma took over Main St. Cafe in Englewood where they lived and served the community homecookin’ for many years. Due to declining health he had been homebound for many years. He enjoyed watching Cubs baseball games with Joe, old westerns, classic country music, watching Rev. Charles Stanley and the church services of Red Bank Baptist Church and sharing a good nap with Harley Dawg, his loving companion. He was preceded in death by his parents, Felman Charles and Donnie Ann (Gordon) Dills; brothers, Roy and Carl Dills (Joann Massengale Dills); wife of 59 years, 10 months, Thelma Lee (Moses) Dills; sons, David Dills and Danny Dills; mother and father in-law, Ida (Mason) and Grover Moses; brothers-in-law, William (Bill) Moses, Ray Moses and Ray Robinson; and an infant lost by miscarriage. Left to grieve his passing and cherish his memory are sons and daughters-in-law, Tommy and Linda Dills, Glendale Heights, Ill., Joe and Kim Dills, Englewood; grandchildren and spouses, Elizabeth and Jon Quinn, Robyn and Aaron Guerrasio, Jeremiah and Nikki Dills, Brittany and Dakota Kelley and James Dills; great grandchildren, Makenzie Upton, Collin and Dylan Cunningham, Leo and Karrington Dills, Nahla, Izabella and Zuri Kelley and Olivia Quinn; mothers of his grandchildren, Amy Rogers Dills, Julie Chapel, and Angie Withers; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law and their spouses, Henry and Barb Moses, Wanda and Nay Rogers, Susie and Jimmy Barton, and Bonnie Robinson; sisters-in-law, Carol Moses and Betty Moses; special cousin, Viola McElhaney; and many nieces and nephews. In following JL’s request, there will be no formal visitation. All friends and family are welcome to attend the graveside service Friday at 3 p.m. at Conasauga Cemetery in Etowah. Anyone that would like to sign the book can stop by the funeral home during business hours. Rev. Mike Jackson will officiate. The family would like to thank Dr. Don Robinson, Chattanooga VA, for his loving care of JL over the last few years and Dr. Charles Cox and Amedisys Hospice of Athens for their care over the last several months. In lieu of flowers donations may be made the Conasauga Cemetery for upkeep cost, Trump Campaign 2020 or the Christian charity of your choice. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of the arrangements.
