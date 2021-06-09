Lillian Norine Cole, 78, of Etowah passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Leslie L. Cole, on May 17, 2021; brothers, David “Coco” Croft and Leslie Croft; and sister, Kathy Allen. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Lisa and Alan Whitley of Etowah, and LeeAnn Cole of Etowah; son, Tommy Croft of Etowah; brothers, Doodle and Billy Croft of Athens; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 11, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home. No formal service will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.