Voyd Wayne Webb, 83, of Englewood passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was born on Oct. 10, 1937, to the late Fred and Fannie Webb. Wayne was a member of Dixon Avenue Baptist Church. He also coached little league football in Englewood for over 30 years. Wayne was a master barber, working in Englewood for 55 years. Along with his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his brothers, Fred Webb Jr., Bill Webb, Charles Webb, and Leroy Webb; and his sister, Maude Davis. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 52 years, Ouiga Webb; two sons, Anthony (Tina) Webb and Matt “Dip” Webb; granddaughter, Madison Webb; step-grandson, Cody Floberg; sister, Faye Ervin; brother, James Webb; his special niece, Patti Young; special friends, Christie Logan and Gracie Gaines; and his best 4-legged friend, Dabber. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Dixon Avenue Baptist Church at 8 p.m. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, at Sunrise Cemetery in Englewood at 11 a.m. Share a personal memory of Wayne or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
