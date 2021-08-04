Harold Lynn Burke, 88, of Athens passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Life Care Center of Athens. Harold was a native and lifetime resident of Athens. He was a son of the late Parker Wallace and Mattie Viola Morrow Burke. He was also preceded by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Ruth White Burke on June 6, 2015; and sister-in-law, Martha Burke. Harold spent his entire life in Athens and retired from Athens Stove Works after 36 1/2 years. Until his illness, he was a faithful member of Valley View Baptist Church. His hobbies during his life included hunting, fishing, gardening, riding motorcycles, and going to yard sales. Harold is survived by sons, Jimmy Burke and wife, Lorida, of Madisonville, and Donald Burke and wife, Dawn, of Boise, Idaho; granddaughter, Melissa Byrum and husband, Terry, of Vonore; grandson, Josh Burke and wife, Rebecca, of Winchester, Ky.; great-grandsons, Brentley and Brayden Byrum of Vonore; brothers, Kenneth Burke of Athens, and Charles Burke and wife, Vicki, of Athens; and nieces, Connie Ricks and Angie Droz. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Frank Hicks officiating. Friends and Family will assemble at the funeral home to proceed to McMinn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Josh Burke, Terry Byrum, Troy McConkey, Jackie Hensley, Chris Nunley and Brys Hensley. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Burke, Charles Burke and Victor Ricks. If you cannot attend the visitation or graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Harold Lynn Burke.
