Samuel Ryan Lane, 44, of Cleveland passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. He was a native of Etowah; an engineer for CSX Railroad for over 20 years; a member of First Baptist Church in Etowah; a 1994 graduate of McMinn Central High School; a Worshipful Master of the Etowah Masonic Lodge; and a member of the Alhambra Temple. Sam loved fishing, helping others and spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Lane; and maternal grandfather, Charles Hoskins. Sam is survived by his wife, Stephanie Rae Lane; mother, Gladys Lane of Corbin, Ky.; mother and father-in-law, Sharon and Marvin Miller of Corbin, Ky.; one sister, Angela and husband, Tracy Brown, of Etowah; one nephew, Nolan Brown of Etowah; with several aunts, uncles, cousins, along with a host of other extended family and friends also surviving. The Celebration of Life for Sam was held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home, with the interment on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m. in Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin, Ky. Masonic Rites were conducted. The visitation was conducted on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel of the funeral home. Send a message of comfort and view the family guest book at www.serenityfunerals.com In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make a donation to Etowah Masonic Lodge #653 F&AM. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Etowah was in charge of arrangements.
