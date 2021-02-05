Charles Ray Liles, 98, of Athens passed away Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021, at his residence. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, he was the son of the late Floyd and Sarah Carroll Liles. He was a member of Pond Hill Baptist Church and was retired from Plastics Industries. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Mae Strickland; one son, Charles Ray Liles Jr.; son-in-law, Ray Kyle; two brothers, James Liles and Edward Liles; and two sisters, Irene Raper and Juanita Riden. Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Kyle of Athens, and Alice Jane and David Robinson of Athens; two grandchildren and spouse, Billy and Brandi Kyle, and Chris Robinson; four great-grandchildren, Tyler Kyle, Ashley Kirkland, Madison Kirkland, and Cassie Kirkland; two great-great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Raider; a special good companion, Harley; and several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Robert Riden and the Rev. Shane Arnold officiating. The pallbearers will be Chris Robinson, Tyler Kyle, Allen Riden, Jimmy Riden, Dale Wallis, Scott McKeehan, and Logan Larson. Honorary pallbearers will be Dee Lyles, Robert Riden, Richard Wallace, Glen Mashburn, and David McKeehan. The family would like to thank CARIS Hospice, Dr. Vickie Turnbough, Tri-State Respiratory, and Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Charles-Liles Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
