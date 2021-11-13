William Floyd Langston, 50, of Cookeville passed away suddenly on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at his home. A gathering for friends and family will be Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Cookeville Chapel of Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home. Bill was born Nov. 4, 1971, in Athens to the late Floyd Daniel Langston Jr. and Judith Raper Langston. He was the valedictorian of the 1989 class at McMinn County High School, eventually earning a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Tech University in 2004. He spent his career as an information technology specialist. Bill had passion for music. He was a talented trombonist and bass guitarist. He served as a fan club representative for his favorite band, Chicago. Bill was also a member, and former chair, of the Cookeville Community Band. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Kilburn Langston; son, Harrison Langston; and brother, Rob (Emily) Langston of Athens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cookeville Community Band, www.cookevillecommunityband.org Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home of Cookeville is in charge of arrangements. Share your thoughts and memories at www.hhhfunerals.com
