Mary Limburg, 57, of Etowah passed away Feb. 24, 2021, at her home. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed Stephen King. She was a great fan of Elvis and Eeyore. She was a hard worker and a very proud individual, sometimes working two or three jobs to help support her family. Originally born in Hixson, she moved to Riverhead, Long Island, at the age of four and spent the next 25 years there. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Roxy Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Howard Limburg of Etowah; three sons, Kenneth Johnson, Johnathan Young and Matthew Johnson of Etowah; 12 grandchildren, Mystikal, Madison, Kendal, Jonathan, Gavin, Kagoma, Silvia, Yukina, Hunter, Xevon, Keegan, and Amora; two great grandchildren, Alexzandrew and Nyla; two brothers, Thomas Johnson of New York, and Michael Johnson of Decatur; sister, Annetta Hardin Ellis of Decatur; and several nieces and nephews and many friends. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 6, in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Center at 5 p.m. with Pastor Zach Davis officiating. Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. prior to the service. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
