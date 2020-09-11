Dennis "Chip" Morgan Ferguson, 74, passed away on Sept. 4, 2020 at his home in Athens. Funeral services will be Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home – Athens, with pastor Larry Saunders officiating and Rev. Leuty McDermott delivering the eulogy. There will be a walk through visitation from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the end of service at Hammonds cemetery in Athens, with military honor guard. See Monday’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian for the full obituary.
