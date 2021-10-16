Mattie Sue Winton Craig, 71, passed Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at her home in Athens. She was a housewife and devoted mother, grandmother and caregiver to many adults and children. She loved spending time with her family and friends and cooking big meals for them. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Craig; mother, Janie Christine Johnson; stepfather, Everett Johnson; sister, Geneva Kimpson; brother, Ralph Winton, and sister-in-law, Phyllis Winton; granddaughter, Addison Kimpson; and nephew, Kevin M. Winton. Survivors include her son, Robert and Sharon Kimpson of Athens; daughter, Sabrina and Brad Abernathy of Athens; daughter, Melinda Kimpson of Athens, and son, Benji Kimpson of Calhoun, and their father, Ben Kimpson of Calhoun; grandchildren, Artez Kimpson, Brandon Kimpson, Daylin Kimpson, Brianna Kimpson, Tyreek Moss, Aniya Noland, Morgan Griffin, and Tashea and Tylin Gordon; stepson, Corey Wright; special niece, Kelley Winton (Morrow) Mack of Athens; nephews, Joddie and Patti Kimpson of Charleston, and Greg and Shyla Kimpson of Cleveland; step-nephew, Maurice Parks of Cleveland; special cousins, Judy Winton and Faye Arnwine; many great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law of the Kimpson family; and special friend, Johnny Neal. Funeral services were held Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Edmund Cox officiating. There was a walk-through visitation from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed the service in Hammonds Cemetery in Athens. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.