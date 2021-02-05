Arnold R. Tallent, 85, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Etowah and had served in the National Guard. He was preceded in death by parents, Ray and Edna Brown Tallent. He was a member of Englewood First Church of God, where he sang in the church choir for many years. He loved gospel music. He worked at several local businesses. He retired from Bordwine Funeral Home and worked part-time at Bookout’s Tire and Lube. His hobby was restoring old bicycles. He was a car enthusiast. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha “Billie” Wampler Tallent; one brother and sister-in-law, Beecher and Betty Tallent of Athens; niece, April Hamby; nephew, J.T. Tallent; several other nieces, nephews and cousins; and three special sisters-in-law, Jeanette Bishop, Betty Wampler and Nadine Wilson. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with the Rev. James Staton and Dennis Bordwine officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble Saturday, Feb. 6, at McMinn Memory Gardens for the 10 a.m. committal service with Pastor Rick Patterson officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Englewood First Church of God music fund, P.O. Box 189, Englewood, TN 37329. It is mandatory to wear a mask and please honor the guidelines for social distancing. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
