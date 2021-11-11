Bennie W. Jones, a lifelong resident of McMinn County, passed away on Tuesday morning, Nov. 9, 2021, at his home. He was born on Aug. 9, 1940 in Sweetwater. Many students from the McMinn County Vocational Center in Athens often talked with Bennie where he taught Metal Technology for 21-plus years and they still call him “Doc.” Bennie loved to help people and could fix most anything. He also loved working on his farm after retirement. He was a son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend to all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Casie H. and Mamie Martin Jones of Athens; in-laws, W.J. and Dortha Harris of Englewood; son, Bennie W. Jones Jr.; step-son, Lynn Carroll; daughter-in-law, Tina Burke Jones of Athens; sister-in-law, Barbara Harris Howell; and several aunts, uncles, cousin and friends. Left to mourn his passing is his loving wife of 41 years, Wanda Lee Harris Jones; children, Michael Shayne Jones, Kimberly Dawn Jones Wallace, all of Athens, and Shona Moore Lee (Bob) of Knoxville; grandchildren, Kimberly Ann Jones Moritz (Neil) of Ohio, Bridget Ninece Jones Maddux (Clint) of Athens, Joseph Aaron Carrol (Shauna) of Athens, Michael Paul Lee (Alicia) of Knoxville, Michael Travis Wallace of Athens, Skylar Nichole Jones of Knoxville, Megan Ciara Jones Webb (Austin) of Chattanooga, and Alexea and Hallie Maddux of Athens; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ethan and Connor Morrow, Chandler Womac, Kennedy, Arianna and Landon Moritz, Logan and Dylan Carroll, and Tyler and Bryson Lee; precious goddaughter, Jasilyn Daniels Morgan of Athens; sister-in-law, Jan Harris Dingess (Mike) of Englewood; special nieces, Mallory Jenese Dingess Sanchez (Jesus) and Madison Annette Dingess Kidder (Justin) of Englewood; nephew, Bryan Edward Sledge and son, Will; numerous other extended family members and host of special friends. The family received friends on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Athens chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A service celebrating his life is planned for Thursday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Lewis officiating. The interment and committal service will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of Bennie and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
