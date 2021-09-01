Shirley Ann Lones
Titcombe, 69, of New Tazewell passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Claiborne Medical Center in Tazewell. She was a native of Flint, Mich., a 25-year resident of McMinn County, a resident of New Tazewell for 15 years, a daughter of the late Robert and Beverly Bray Wilcox, and was preceded in death by daughter, Rachel Beasley. She was a member of Rogers Creek Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Wade Titcombe of New Tazewell; son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Stefanie Lones of Athens; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date by the family. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Shirley-Titcombe Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
