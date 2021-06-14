Alfred William Donegan III, “Will,” 57, of Athens went to be with the Lord at sunrise on June 13, 2021. Will was a faithful member and leader at Sewee Church of God in Niota, and was admired for his uncommon humility and compassion. He was a 1982 graduate of McMinn County High School, and a 1986 graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Will was the owner and operator of Timber Resource Management for over 25 years. While his family was always his greatest passion, Will also had a deep love of the outdoors, fishing, and travel. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee Anna Wilson and Edgar Donegan; and mother-in-law, Carolyn Elliott. Will is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Lori Elliott Donegan; son and daughter-in-law, Alfred William Donegan IV, “William,” and Elizabeth Packett Donegan of Kodiak, Alaska; son, Kenneth Alexander Donegan of Seattle, Wash.; parents, Alfred William Donegan II, “Al,” and Phyllis Wilson Donegan; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Tammy Donegan; sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Dave Girard; nephew, Andy Donegan and wife, Alexis; niece, Grace Elizabeth Girard; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Frankie Elliott; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandy and Mike Neyman; nieces and their families, Crystal and Matt Clarey, Lacey and Adam Fiegle, Chynna Smith, and Brandy and Trevor Wilder; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Keith and Elisha Elliott; and nieces, Katie and Kalli Elliott. A Celebration of Life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 18, at Elliott Farm, located at 126 County Road 225 in Niota, with a Time of Remembrance at 8 p.m. Dress is casual. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Johnnie Carter, his staff, and the staff of Hospice of Chattanooga for their kindness to Will and his family. Memorials may be made to Grace and Mercy Ministries, 714 Walter St., Athens, TN 37303. Click Funeral Home, located at 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements.
