Elder Leuty Nelson
McDermott, 79 of Riceville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He was the pastor of Church of God Sanctified in Madisonville for over 16 years. He was well known all over the East Tennessee area from Knoxville to Chattanooga, from Harriman to Georgetown. He put a lot of joy and energy into the McMinn and Monroe County Jail Ministry that he lead for over 10 years. His career of preaching the gospel wherever he was needed spanned over 39 years. Besides his ministerial work, he was employed at Tennessee Wesleyan College as head chef, and worked for over 34 years as a self-employed concrete finisher. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Dorothy (Witt) McDermott; wife, Lalia Latham McDermott; and three sisters, Helen “Sue” Edmonds, Elizabeth “Toye” Collier and Odessa Jones; and two brothers, James Edward “Jim” McDermott and Erbie “Sam” McDermott. He is survived by three daughters, Mae Etta (Kelly) Hammonds of Riceville, Latonya (Marquis) Inman of Loudon, and Sherann ( Matthew) Smith of Greensboro, Ala.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Oliver and Carol ‘Wincie’ McDaniel; two brothers, Kenneth “Bub” ( Charlesetta) McDermott, and Webster “Buck” McDermott, all of Athens; one sister-in-law, Karen Peak of Knoxville; one uncle, Burkett L. Witt of Athens; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, and fishing buddy, Edgar King. A home going celebration service will be Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m. at Faith Baptist Tabernacle Church on Highway 39 (Old Riceville Highway) in Athens with Bishop G.R. Hill officiating. The family will receive friends one before the service at the church from noon until 1 p.m. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests also that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. Interment will follow in Hammonds Cemetery in Athens. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
