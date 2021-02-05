James Edward Brown, 77, of Athens passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. James was a native and longtime resident of McMinn County. He was the son of the late Henry and Loraine Henry Brown. He was preceded by his sister, Helen Kennedy. James was a member of Mount Verd Baptist Church, and an avid bird hunter, first class fisherman and a longtime carpenter. James is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret Harrison Brown of Athens; daughters, Kim Yates and husband, Jeffrey, of Panama City, Fla., and Christy Stough and husband, Ben, of Athens; grandchildren, Jamie Minnis (Kayla Griffin) and Sierra Stough; great-grandson, Dakota Minnis; and special nephew, Jeff Withrow and wife, Missy, of Athens. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, at Ziegler Funeral Home with Brother Donnie Dalton and Brother Jerry Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. If you are unable to attend, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of James Edward Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.