Allen Ray Coleman, 57, of Etowah left this world on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melburn and Mattie Casteel; and several other aunts and uncles. Survivors include his parents, Jackie and Linda Coleman; fiancée, Odetta Coleman; daughters, Johnnie Coleman and Amanda Newman; grandchildren, Colton Newman, Callie Neil and Cheyanne, and Paisley and Brayden Yother; sons-in-law, Austin Howard and Tyler Yother; nieces and nephews, Destiny and Zach Newman; brothers-in-law, Douglas Newman, and Jerry (Debbie) Newman; mother-in-law, Mary Jane Newman; aunts, Lossie Derrick, Laverne (Larry) Harris, and Juanita Akens; several cousins, nieces and nephews; all his Harley Davidson buddies; and his “paw”some companion, Kimber. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the funeral home and proceed to Conasauga Cemetery for the 11 a.m. graveside service with the Rev. Doyle Lloyd officiating. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
