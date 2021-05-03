Ella Chanelle McNelley is now dancing with Jesus. She entered heaven on Friday morning of April 30, 2021. Ella was a miracle from the beginning. She was surrounded with love and was a light to so many. God encircled her and placed his hand on her from the beginning. Psalms 139:5. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Danny George; great-grandfather, Troy Slack; and one aunt, Amanda Chanelle George. Survivors include her parents, Jed and Brooke McNelley; brothers, Jeremiah “Miah” and Zechariah “Riah” McNelley; grandparents, Jeffrey and Terri McNelley and Rita and Kenny Hickerson; great-grandparents, Mary Lynn Slack, and Donna and Larry Craig; aunts and uncles, Andrea “NeNe” McCullough (Stan), Jake McNelley (Taylor), and Jesse “Uncle J” McNelley; cousins, Savanna and Gracie McCullough, Maebri and Maverick McNelley, and Jackson Wisener; and numerous extended family and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Barn at Faith Farms and a funeral service will follow with Pastor Todd Humbert officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Green House Church Property Fund. Good Samaritan Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
