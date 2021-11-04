James Wesley Cantrell, 41, of Englewood left this earth on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, and entered the other side on two wheels comin’ in hot. A lifelong resident of Saginaw, his free spirit will roam the mountains of East Tennessee forever. Wes was preceded in death by his father, James Donald Cantrelll. Survivors include his son, James Dakota Cantrell “Koda Bear”; mother, Neoma Carolyn Cantrell; siblings, James Benton Cantrel II and Sarah Maegan Robinson; nieces and nephews, Katelyn Cantrell, Jocelyn Cantrell, Marley Robinson, Maecy Robinson, and Jordan Robinson; an endless amount of loved ones, Carla Guffey, Carlie Torbett, Baylie Yates, Jason Yates, Yolonda Walker, Jason Lee, Jason Culpepper, Becki Tumlin, the FYF crew, Johnathan “Lunger” Malone, Kaylee “Cricket” Malone, Whitney “Redneck Barbie” Smith, Rhonda “Who’s this” Torbett, and Katherine “Hey Hey Hey Kate” Carpenter. The list is endless of extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Englewood UMC on Monday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. Wes would encourage everyone to “Pour the Whiskey!” in his memory. Share a memory of Wesley and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.