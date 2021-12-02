Steve Mitchell Haun, 59, of Sweetwater passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at a Knoxville hospital. He was born on Nov. 30, 1961 in Cleveland, a son of the late Wayne and Fannie Haun. He was a 1980 graduate of Bradley Central High School and recently retired from JTEKT in Vonore after more than 30 years of service there. Steve was a member and deacon of the Christianburg Baptist Church in Sweetwater. He was an accomplished Ham Radio operator and his call sign was KN4MQG. Steve also enjoyed traveling and, above all, spending time with his family. Steve leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 15 years, Carolyn Nichols Haun; two daughters, Sarah Presley (Dillon) and Summer Bolix; five grandchildren, Easton, Everett and Emorie Presley and Noah and Athena Lott; one brother, Michael Haun; four aunts, Alene Lones, Irene Lee, Tracy Ray and Gleana Moses; and numerous other extended family members, church family and a host of special friends. The family received friends on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christianburg Baptist Church, located at 295 Fire Department Road in Sweetwater. A service celebrating his life followed the visitation time at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Darrell Cardin and the Rev. Freddy Crabtree officiating. The interment and committal service followed in the church cemetery with Aaron Haun, Andrew Haun, Roger Stephens, William Humphreys, Tommy Saint and Johnny Gibson serving as pallbearers. Mac Wilson served as an honorary pallbearer. Share a memory of Steve and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens was honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
