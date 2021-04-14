Kenneth “Bo” Cole, 68, of Athens passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his residence. Bo was a native of McCaysville, Ga., and a resident of McMinn County for over 45 years. He was a son of the late Arlen and Louise Henson Cole and was preceded in death by a sister, Arlean Walden; and brothers, Randall and Richard Cole. Bo was a member of New Liberty Baptist Church in Mineral Bluff, Ga. He enjoyed farming, horseback riding, restoring vintage cars and collecting antique cars. He was a steel fabricator with Phoenix Structures, which he owned and operated for 10 years. Bo is survived by his wife of nine years, Jennifer Brown Cole of Athens; daughter, Kelly King of Athens; son, Kevin Cole of Athens; grandchildren, Jessica Johnson and husband, Brannon, Mikah Bradley and husband, Kalen, Michelle Cole, Dylan Cole, Jordan King and Bailey King; great-grandchildren, Serenity Johnson and Felicity Johnson; four nieces and nephews; and Fur Babies, Clementine and Pearl. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Scotty Bales officiating. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at New Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Mineral Bluff, Ga. Pallbearers will be Josh Finnell, Billy Gallaher, Edward Wilson, Bobby Baker, Rocky King and Jarrod Crabtree. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at Shriners International Headquarters, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. If you are unable to attend the visitation or service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Kenneth “Bo” Cole.
