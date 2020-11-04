Bridget Ann Dinger, 27, of Sweetwater, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, from injuries sustained in a traffic accident in Knoxville. Bridget was born in Gretna, La. and raised in St. Amant, La. before moving to McMinn County over 15 years ago. She was employed at Morgan-Olson and a member of Clearwater Baptist Church. Bridget was a single mom with two lovely and beautiful daughters, Charlie and Dixie Hooks. Other survivors include mother and step-father, Christina Klein Jaeger and husband Edward of Sweetwater; father and step-mother, Jeremy Dinger and wife Tammy of Sidell, Ill.; twin sister, Maia Dinger of Sweetwater; brothers, Justin Jaeger of Sweetwater, Alex Dinger and James Murray, both of Sidell, Ill.; fiancé, James Carroll of Sweetwater; maternal grandparents, Forrest Klein Jr. and Karen Reed Klein of Union, Miss.; paternal grandparents, Bernie Dinger Jr. and Christine Stives Dinger of Big Springs, Texas; and nephew, Beaux Elliott. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 at Ziegler Funeral Home with funeral services following at 3:30 p.m. with Tim Wilson officiating. Graveside services will follow in Clearwater Cemetery. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Bridget Ann Dinger.
