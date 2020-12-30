Stephen “Todd” Powers, 49, of Englewood passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Etowah. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, he was preceded in death by his father, Steve Lloyd Powers; and grandparents, Lloyd and Reba Powers and Alton and Amanda Knox. He enjoyed singing with his guitar at Five Point Baptist Church in Decatur. He also enjoyed listening to and writing music, and loved to fish and hunt. Survivors include mother, Jean Knox Edwards of Knoxville; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Shannon and the Rev. Greg McCosh of Englewood, and Joni and Craig Alexander of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; fiancée, Candy Sudberry of Englewood; son, Bryer Powers of Birchwood; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The graveside service will 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Clearwater Cemetery with the Rev. Anthony Johnson and the Rev. Greg McCosh officiating. The pallbearers will be Collin McCosh, Brandon Cobble, Kody Knox, Kyler Knox, Ronnie Blaylock and Jordan Bradburn. Due to COVID restrictions, remember to abide by social distancing, masks and the refraining from personal contact. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycockhobbs.com/notces/Stephen-Powers Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.