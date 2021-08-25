Charlotte Diane Moss Armour, 68, of Sweetwater passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at her home. She was a member of Glenlock Baptist Church of Sweetwater. She was a graduate of Godsey School of Beauty in 1969 in Athens. Diane was the owner and operator of Diane’s Beauty Shop in Sweetwater for over 52 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Davy “Crock” Armour; parents, Inman and Gracie Tate Moss; sister, Carolyn Moss Godsey; brother and sister-in-law, Clayteen and Ann Moss; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Nettie Armour; sister-in-law, Valerie Armour; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eddie and Charlotte Armour. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Chuck Liner of Athens; granddaughter, Hailey Melton of Athens; grandson, Jason Melton of Sweetwater; brother, David Moss of Sweetwater; brother-in-law, Charles “Dump” Armour of Meigs County; several cousins, nephews, and nieces; special cousin, Brenda Patterson of Ringgold, Ga.; longtime special friend, Natalie Coleman of Sweetwater; and special fur baby, Abby. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. in Kyker’s chapel with the Rev. Robert Jenkins officiating. Interment will be 10:30 a.m. Friday in Sweetwater Memorial Park. Kyker Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements.
