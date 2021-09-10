Helen Ruth True Freeman was born on April 19, 1954. She went to her Heavenly Home on Sept. 6, 2021, at her home, at the age of 67, in Athens. Helen resided in Riceville for the last 22 years of her life. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of West End Baptist Church. She worked at Damy Industries as a safety stich operator for many years, where she made lifelong friends. Helen was married to her soulmate, Claude Lee Freeman for 52 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Marie True; brother, David True; and sister, Louella McDonald. Survivors include sister, Eva Hale of Cleveland; sister and brother-in-law, Janice and William Fisher of Athens; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Beverly True of Riceville; son and daughter-in-law, Tracy and Rebecca Freeman of Riceville; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Travis Knox of Niota; grandsons, Trevor Knox, Andy Knox, Jason Knox, Charlee Bill Knox, and Matthew Knox, all of Niota, and Adam Freeman of Riceville; granddaughter, Cassie Barham of Riceville; and a special great-granddaughter-to-be, Rynleigh of Etowah. Helen was loved and called Nana by so many. She will be greatly missed. Until we meet again, Mama, I will love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. Share a personal memory of Helen or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
