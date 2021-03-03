Thomas A. Edmonson, 82, of Englewood passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved sharing his hobby with his grandsons. In his younger years, he bowled on a league and won several trophies. He had a very witty sense of humor, and loved working on building projects and helping people. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary V. Edmonson; sister, Gladys Parka; and son, William “Billy” A. Edmonson. Survivors include his wife, Zelma Edmonson; daughter, Lisa (Moose) McKinney; stepdaughters, Vicki (Mitchell) Vaughn, Joy Shadden, Tana Daugherty and Robbie West; grandsons, Zach McKinney and Zeb McKinney; granddaughter, Mary Beth Edmonson; and several great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
