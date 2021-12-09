Dale Dewayne Parsons hitched a ride to his heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Dale was born Sept. 15. 1970. He was born again when he accepted the Lord into his heart on July 17, 1994. He was given a “toolbox” to guide him by his brother in Christ, Jeff Hembree. Dale wasn’t a man in church every time the doors opened, but he loved the Lord. He wasn’t perfect, made more mistakes in life than most, but when he did, he always tried to make it right. Dale was known straight from the cradle as Tinker’s boy. Yep, he didn’t stand a chance. Dale has been known as a lot of things through the years, some know him as “Puddin,” “DD,” or his most notorious nickname, “Kingpin.” That nickname was the result of a card game gone wrong, leading to a brief incarceration and the wrath of Melissa. The story is legendary, ask around. Dale was a lot of things in life, a son, brother, father, grandfather, friend, and a husband a time or two, etc. He passed on his love for motorcycles, cards, and playing pool to his three boys that he and Melissa shared. Dale was always proud of Cory, Cole, and Ethan. Each of the boys had a unique relationship with their dad, but they all shared one individual quality with him. They also all have that special ability to make you laugh in any situation, but especially when you are upset with them. Cory was his first born. He was the guinea pig for the rest that followed. Dale would tell anyone that would listen how Cory was one of the best motorcycle riders he had ever seen, and he could guarantee that if your bike had problems his son would know how to fix it. Just be careful, Cory would do a burn out for his dad at the drop of a hat. Cole and Dale shared a love for playing pool. One of Cole’s favorite memories is when he beat his dad for the first time 6-0 when he was only 15. When Cole won second in the State of Tennessee Junior 9-ball, Dale talked about it constantly. Dale told everyone how his youngest son, “E,” could outsmart and out argue anyone. He always said that he should be an attorney like his mom. At the age of eight, Ethan could give anyone a run for their money on the card table. He and Dale also shared a love for Gondolier pizza. They would demolish a buffet. When Dale married Corkey, he gained a son, Franky, and two daughters, Courtney and Cloey. Dale has always treated them like his own children. He was always there to offer Franky a laugh, guidance, and sometimes the hard truth. Every one said that Dale always wanted a daughter. Well when he got two, you’d think he’d bit off more than he could chew. He nicknamed Courtney “Heifer” and always told Cloey she was a little boy. He redeemed himself though, when he never complained as Courtney dragged him through endless prom dress shops and when he was always in the stands watching Cloey cheer. Dale has always been proud of his kids, but one of his proudest moments was when he became a Papaw. If he said it once, he said it a thousand times, “Did you hear I’m gonna be a Papaw!” “Did you know I’m having a grandbaby?” When he held Alayna for the first time in the hospital, he was on cloud nine. Sadly Dale had his first stroke a few short months after Alayna was born. He was bed bound after that, but that didn’t slow little Alayna down. She would bring papaw all her toys, play with all the buttons on his bed, and when she learned to talk she’d give her Papaw Dale an earful.Dale had a special place in many people’s hearts. There aren’t enough words to describe his personality, he will truly be missed. Many of us are hurting now, but we should find comfort in knowing he is no longer suffering. He passed away knowing his family and friends loved him, fully believing “Roadhouse” was the best movie ever, and that ladies loved a Papaw on a motorcycle. Dale is on a motorcycle ride more beautiful that anyone could imagine. He is rejoicing with loved ones that have passed before him, and watching over all of us still here. Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Mary “Tinker” Deal Buckner; grandparents, Claude and Lorene Daniels Parsons; and brothers and sisters, Buddy Parsons, Wayne Parsons, Sissy Parsons Stewart, and Angela (Jody) Stewart Long. Dale is survived by his wife, Corkey Parsons, and ex-wife, Melissa Parsons; his children, Cory, Franky, Cole, Courtney, Ethan, and Cloey; granddaughters, Alayna and Iyla; sister, Linda Carney; sister and brother-in-law, Bobbie and Ray Brown; and nephew, Josh Brown. Dale also leaves behind very special friends, Brad Rickman and Lee McCormack; his favorite bulldog, Jemma; and caregiver, Katlin Shipley. A Celebration of Life Service was held in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Elliott officiating. Family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Services arranged by Serenity of Etowah Funeral Home & Cremation Center, LLC.
