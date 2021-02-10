Marcella Kaye Crabtree, 68, of Ten Mile passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Ray and Patricia Redmond Crabtree. She was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church and retired from Western Sizzlin’ with 20 years of service. She was survived by her brother, Richard “Rick“ Crabtree of Ten Mile; foster brothers, Brian Ayers and Scott Ayers, both of Ten Mile; foster sister, Stacy Tallent of Ten Mile; aunt and uncle, Gid and Connie Redmond of Ten Mile; aunt, Sue Crabtree of Decatur; special friends, Gail Davis of Ten Mile, and Bobby and Sarah Dennis of Decatur; special cousin, J.C. Crabtree Jr. and Dianne; and several cousins and other extended family and friends. Family and friends will assemble on Friday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Ten Mile for a graveside service with the Rev. Herman Jordon and the Rev. Myrl Vaughn officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, at Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Crabtree family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
